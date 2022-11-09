MCD polls: AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal to meet party leaders, discuss strategy today

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will hold a meeting with party leaders on Wednesday to chalk out a plan for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, sources said.

On Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the Aam Aadmi's Party's Delhi convener Gopal Rai had held a meeting to discuss a blueprint for the party's decentralised strategy in the run up to the December 4 polls.

The AAP has been targeting the BJP over "mismanagement" of garbage, and during the MCD poll campaign here on Tuesday, it directed its MLAs to create awareness among the people during the public outreach programme.

To take on the BJP, the Kejriwal-led party launched a campaign titled "Kude Par Jansamvad" on Tuesday. By November 20, a public dialogue will be held at each of Delhi's 13,682 booths, it said.

The 250-ward MCD goes to polls on December 4 and the counting of votes will take place on December 7.

The BJP has been in power in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and then unified this year -- for three straight terms.

The high-stake civic polls are largely being seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, the AAP and the Congress.