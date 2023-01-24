English
    MCD councillors take oath in Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Sanskrit

    While a majority of councillors took oath in Hindi, some took the same in English and a few others chose to read the text in Punjabi, Urdu, Sanskrit and even Maithili.

    PTI
    January 24, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
    After the oath-taking ceremony, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) could not elect a mayor as its proceedings were adjourned (Image: ANI)

    Exhibiting linguistic diversity of India, Delhi municipal councillors on Tuesday took oath in a range of languages, including Hindi, English, Urdu, Punjabi, Maithili, and Sanskrit.

    However, after the oath-taking ceremony, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) could not elect a mayor as its proceedings were adjourned, a second instance of the new House convening for the mayoral poll but not being able to complete the process.

    AAP mayoral candidate Shelly Oberoi and BJP's candidate for the post Rekha Gupta, both took oath in Hindi.