#MCAtDavos: Time to tell the India story: DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain
Moneycontrol News
May 25, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST
DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain is upbeat about the fact that India's presence is being felt at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Hear out India's roadmap for the next 25 years, on the road to being a knowledge & innovation economy
TAGS:
#Davos
#DPIIT
#DPIIT Secretary
#video
first published: May 25, 2022 10:51 am
