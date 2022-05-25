 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
#MCAtDavos: Time to tell the India story: DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain

May 25, 2022 / 10:51 AM IST

DPIIT Secretary Anurag Jain is upbeat about the fact that India's presence is being felt at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. Hear out India's roadmap for the next 25 years, on the road to being a knowledge & innovation economy

