MC Election Update Today January 25: SC seeks response from Centre, EC on PIL against poll freebies

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju has said only two persons can accompany the candidate while filing nomination papers at the office of the returning officer. (Representative image)

-- PM Modi calls for higher polling, discussion on 'one nation, one election'

-- Congress leader and ex-Union minister RPN Singh likely to join BJP

-- SC seeks response from Centre, EC on PIL against poll freebies

-- Samajwadi Party announces 159 candidates

Over 44,000 people challaned in UP's Muzaffarnagar to ensure fair polls

Over 44,000 people have been challaned and 1,038 criminals were booked under the Gangsters Act in the district so far to ensure peaceful and fair poll, according to District Magistrate Chander Bhushan Singh. the action has also been taken under Goonda Act against 416 people of which 83 were expelled from the district for six months as a precautionary measure, he said.

PM Modi calls for higher polling, discussion on 'one nation, one election'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed concern over low voting percentage, especially in urban areas considered educated and prosperous, and said this should change in a vibrant democracy like India. In an interaction with BJP workers from across the country today, Modi also raised the issues of "one nation, one election" and "one nation, one voters' list", saying that continuous cycle of elections result in politics being seen in everything while development works suffer.

Jharkhand Congress chief Rajesh Thakur on state in-charge RPN Singh's resignation: It's sad. Many in-charges have come and gone, it doesn't matter. He must have decided after a lot of thinking. We're true soldiers of Congress, we will live and die here. We think his decision is wrong. (ANI)

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra: We have emphasised on increasing the pace of COVID-19 vaccination in all five poll-bound states and all arrangements will be made to ensure that this election is absolutely safe. (ANI)

The Central Election Committee (CEC) of Congress to meet via video conferencing today for the selection of candidates for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Congress leader and ex-Union minister RPN Singh likely to join BJP

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister RPN Singh will likely join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of next month’s assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh (UP), according to reports. Singh, the Congress party’s Jharkhand in-charge, is likely to be fielded against Swami Prasad Maurya from Padrauna seat in Kushinagar. Maurya, former Cabinet minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in UP, recently switched to the Samajwadi Party (SP). Read more here

Supreme Court issues notices to Centre, election panel on PIL against poll freebies

The Supreme Court has sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a PIL seeking a direction to seize the election symbol or de-register a political party that promises or distributes irrational freebies from public funds before elections. A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices A S Bopanna and Hima Kohli sought the response in four weeks on the PIL filed by BJP leader and lawyer Ashwini Upadhyay.



Samajwadi Party announces 159 candidates

The SP has released a list of 159 candidates for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, fielding party chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal in Mainpuri district, jailed leader Azam Khan from Rampur and re-nominating party MLA Nahid Hasan from Kairana. Former state minister Dharam Singh Saini, who crossed over to the SP a few days ago, has been named as the party's nominee from Nakur in Saharanpur district.

Congress releases 2nd list for Uttarakhand polls, fields Harish Rawat from Ramnagar

Hours before Harish Rawat was declared as the Congress candidate from Ramnagar, his arch-rival within the party Ranjit Rawat said people in the constituency in Uttarakhand saw him as a better bet. Before the party announced its second list of 11 candidates on January 24, an audio clip went viral in which apparently a local Congress leader is heard telling Harish Rawat that Ranjit Rawat is a stronger claimant for the seat than him.

Only 2 persons can accompany candidate while filing nomination

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju has said only two persons can accompany the candidate while filing nomination papers at the office of the returning officer. The filling of nominations for the next month's assembly polls will start on January 25 and will continue till February 1. Voting for Punjab's 117 assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting of votes will take place on March 10.

Congress evades question on SSM ticket to R-Day violence accused Lakha Sidhana

The Congress has refused to comment on the Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) fielding Lakha Sidhana, an accused in the Republic Day violence at Red Fort last year, in the upcoming Punjab assembly elections. Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the real issue is what the government has done for the welfare of farmers and why Ajay Mishra Teni continues to be the Union minister even though his son is the prime accused in the case of mowing down farmers.