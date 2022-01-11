MC Election Update Today January 11: BJP Core Committee meeting underway in Delhi to finalise candidates for UP polls

Representative image. (Source: Shutterstock)

BJP Core Committee meeting underway in Delhi

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM KP Maurya and others have arrived at party headquarters in Delhi for Bhartiya Janata Party's Core Committee ahead of assembly elections. According to news agency ANI, the BJP is meeting to decide poll strategy and to deliberate on the names of probable candidates that are going to be finalized for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections, which will begin from February.

BJP launches its door-to-door campaign across UP

With the Election Commission putting a moratorium on holding public rallies and gatherings in view of spurt in coronavirus cases, the BJP on January 11 launched its door-to-door campaign to reach out to voters across the Uttar Pradesh.

Starting the campaign in the state capital Lucknow, UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh knocked doors of houses in Ballu Adda area and pasted stickers outside the homes and also applied 'tilak' on the forehead of some house owners.

State Minister Brajesh Pathak also carried out a door-to-door campaign in Cabinet Ganj area of Lucknow. "BJP workers, in groups of 5 people, are going door-to-door to seek public blessings... We will form the govt again with more seats this time," he told news agency ANI.

As EC bans rallies, political parties take to digital mode for UP polls

With the Election Commission (EC) imposing restrictions on poll rallies till January 15 in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, political parties in Uttar Pradesh are gearing up for virtual campaigning. While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) already has a good presence on social media platforms, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and others are putting in efforts to strengthen their digital army and chalking out strategies to boost their support base.

Goa minister Michael Lobo, another MLA quit BJP ahead of polls

Goa minister Michael Lobo and BJP MLA Pravin Zantye resigned from the party as well as the Legislative Assembly on January 10, ahead of the state polls scheduled in February. The Goa BJP unit later said such moves would not affect the party’s prospects in the state Assembly elections, to be held on February 14.

UP polls: Noida police starts phone number for complaint from citizens

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said “a few defections" cannot deter the agenda of good governance and expressed confidence that people of Goa will vote his party to power for another term.

Residents across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Budh Nagar district can report election-related complaints through email or Whatsapp or a phone call on a dedicated number of the police, officials said on January 10.

In view of the assembly polls next month, a complaint cell has been set up at the police commissionerate's election office in Surajpur, Greater Noida, a police spokesperson said.

Residents can use the email id mailto:compgbnpol@gmail.com to report any election-related complaint or simply call or Whatsapp on mobile number 8595902518, the spokesperson said.

Elections right time to defeat hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on January 10 said the upcoming assembly elections are a right time to defeat hatred. Assembly elections in five states including in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10 to March 7. The counting shall take place on March 10, the Election Commission has announced.

