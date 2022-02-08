MC Election Update Today February 8: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP polls, Nitin Gadkari for Goa

A woman holds a walking cane as her inked finger is seen after casting her vote at a polling station. (Representative image: Reuters)

-- Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP polls, Nitin Gadkari for Goa

-- Mamata Banerjee unlikely to campaign in Goa

Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP Assembly polls today

Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah is scheduled to release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls today in Lucknow.

Mamata Banerjee unlikely to campaign in Goa

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to campaign for TMC for the February 14 assembly poll in Goa, where the party is in the fray. Banerjee, who left for a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh yesterday to campaign for Samajwadi Party for the assembly election in that state, virtually ruled out the possibility of visiting Goa herself saying "someone else is looking into it."

Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly election today.

Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal's furious Twitter spat ahead of UP polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indulged in a Twitter spat with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal late on February 7 night over the management of migrant labourers by their governments during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly two years ago. The two leaders targeted each other, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Parliament, accused Maharashtra and Delhi governments of contributing to the spread of COVID-19 by facilitating the travel of migrant labourers, despite lockdown.