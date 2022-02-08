MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    MC Election Update Today February 8: Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP polls, Nitin Gadkari for Goa

    Take a quick look at all the major updates on upcoming assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur

    Moneycontrol News
    February 08, 2022 / 08:45 AM IST
    A woman holds a walking cane as her inked finger is seen after casting her vote at a polling station. (Representative image: Reuters)

    A woman holds a walking cane as her inked finger is seen after casting her vote at a polling station. (Representative image: Reuters)

    Highlights:

    -- Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP polls, Nitin Gadkari for Goa

    -- Mamata Banerjee unlikely to campaign in Goa

    =========================================================

    Amit Shah to release BJP's manifesto for UP Assembly polls today

    Close

    Related stories

    Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah is scheduled to release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls today in Lucknow.

    Mamata Banerjee unlikely to campaign in Goa

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is unlikely to campaign for TMC for the February 14 assembly poll in Goa, where the party is in the fray. Banerjee, who left for a two-day visit to Uttar Pradesh yesterday to campaign for Samajwadi Party for the assembly election in that state, virtually ruled out the possibility of visiting Goa herself saying "someone else is looking into it."

    Nitin Gadkari to release BJP's manifesto for Goa Assembly polls today

    Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nitin Gadkari will release the party's manifesto for the upcoming Goa Assembly election today.

    Yogi Adityanath, Arvind Kejriwal's furious Twitter spat ahead of UP polls

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath indulged in a Twitter spat with his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal late on February 7 night over the management of migrant labourers by their governments during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly two years ago. The two leaders targeted each other, hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking in the Parliament, accused Maharashtra and Delhi governments of contributing to the spread of COVID-19 by facilitating the travel of migrant labourers, despite lockdown. Read more here
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Assembly Election 2022 #Current Affairs #India #MC Election #Politics
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 08:39 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.