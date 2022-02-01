MC Election Update Today February 1: BJP to launch election campaign in Uttarakhand today

A woman holds a walking cane as her inked finger is seen after casting her vote at a polling station. (Representative image: Reuters)

-- BJP to launch election campaign in Uttarakhand today

-- Liquor, unaccounted cash worth Rs 305 crore seized in Punjab

BJP to launch election campaign in Uttarakhand today

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch its election campaign in poll-bound Uttarakhand today. Party state president Madan Kaushik will start the poll campaigning for the upcoming Assembly election at 1 pm today.

Liquor, psychotropic substances, unaccounted cash worth Rs 305 crore seized in Punjab

Enforcement teams have seized liquor, psychotropic substances and unaccounted cash worth Rs 305 crore in Punjab since the model code of conduct came into force in the state with the announcement of assembly elections on January 8, according to state Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju. The seizure was made till January 30. Raju said the surveillance teams have seized 26.64 lakh litres of liquor worth Rs 12.11 crore. Similarly, the enforcement wings have also recovered psychotropic substances worth Rs 273.13 crore besides confiscating unaccounted cash worth Rs 18.48 crore.

559 nominations filed in Punjab including Charanjit Channi, Badals, Amarinder Singh

A total of 559 nominations have been filed for the February 20 Punjab assembly polls, according to the state's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju. Prominent among those who submitted their nomination papers included Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-CMs Parkash Singh Badal and Amarinder Singh and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. With this, the number of total nominations filed in the state till the second last day for the process has reached 1,178. February 1 is the last date to file nomination papers for the state assembly elections.