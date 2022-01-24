MC Election Update Today January 24: BJP candidate booked for inflammatory speech, violating EC guidelines

The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls being aired on some news channels with immediate effect. (Representative image)

BJP Miranpur candidate booked for inflammatory speech, violating EC guidelines

Pershant Gujjar, BJP's Miranpur candidate for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, has been booked for allegedly giving an inflammatory speech at an election meeting and violating EC guidelines on physical campaigning, reported news agency PTI citing police.

Congress's position in Uttarakhand good, says Bhupesh Baghel

Congress's position in Uttarakhand is good, said Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior party leader Bhupesh Baghel. "BJP divides people on the basis of religion. They have done it in Uttar Pradesh and are still doing it. BJP got power by using religion but what did people get by voting for them?" he asked.

Nominations for Punjab polls to start tomorrow

Punjab's Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju has said that the filing of nominations for the Assembly polls next month will start on January 25 and will continue till February 1.

Elections to Punjab's 117 Assembly seats will be held on February 20 and the counting will take place on March 10. Raju has said the scrutiny of the nominations would be done on February 2 and the last date for withdrawal of candidature would be February 4, according to an official release.

Samajwadi Party seeks ban on opinion polls

The Samajwadi Party has urged the Election Commission to stop the opinion polls being aired on some news channels with immediate effect. In a letter to the chief election commissioner, the party has claimed that airing of the polls is a violation of model code of conduct and they can misguide the voters and influence the election.

BSP releases list of star campaigners for UP polls first phase

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has released its list of star campaigners for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, and it includes the names of its chief Mayawati and her brother Anand Kumar. Party general secretary Satish Misra, former MP Muquad Ali and former Uttar Pradesh Minister Nakul Dubey, are also part of the list of 18 star campaigners.

Poll code violation cases registered against two SP leaders, their supporters in UP's Bahraich

Two former MLAs of the Samajwadi Party and their hundreds of supporters were booked for allegedly violating the model code of conduct (MCC) for the elections and the COVID-19 protocol in this district, police have said. Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said the first case was registered at Payagpur police station against former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Mukesh Srivastava and 400-450 others for campaigning without prior permission, and for violation of COVID norms.