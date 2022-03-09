(Image tweeted by @ceoup)

2,145 FIRs lodged for poll-code violations during UP elections

As many as 2,145 FIRs were lodged for alleged violation of the model code of conduct during the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, the state's chief electoral officer Ajay Kumar Shukla has said. He said Rs 103.56 crore cash, 17,640 kg of drugs with a street price of Rs 48.47 crore and liquor worth Rs 62.13 crore were seized after the poll code came into effect on January 8 when the elections were called.

"Preventive action was taken against 32.99 lakh people across the state under provisions of the CrPC, while 2,145 FIRs were registered under various sections for violation of the model code of conduct, of which 49 were lodged under different sections on March 7," Shukla said after the seventh and final phase of the polls on March 7 .

The model code is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission for political parties, candidates and government power during the poll period concerning speeches, announcements, election manifestos and general conduct.

"In compliance with the model code of conduct, a total of 1.38 crore publicity materials have been removed from public and private places so far," the officer said in a statement.

"So far, 8.96 lakh licensed arms have been deposited, 2,080 licences cancelled, while 631 licences have been confiscated," Shukla added. Apart from this, 10,233 arms, 10,582 cartridges, 232 explosives and 336 bombs were seized, while 186 factories manufacturing illegal weapons were busted by the police, the officer said.

In addition, 429 kg of precious metals worth about Rs 40.71 crore was also seized. Elections to the 403 assembly seats were held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Votes will be counted on March 10. (PTI)

Punjab awaits outcome of first multi-corner contest in decades,

The stage is set for counting of votes on March 10 for 117 assembly seats in Punjab where the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has emerged as a major contender, while the Congress is seeking to retain power in a multi-corner contest.

While most exit polls have predicted a win for the AAP, a few foresee a hung assembly in the border state that voted on February 20. Though various exit polls predicted that the Congress would not be able to return, Punjab Congress saw they are confident of making it second in a row.

Counting of votes will start at 8am at 117 centres in 66 locations, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer S Karuna Raju said on March 9.

A total of 1,304 candidates, including 93 women and two transgenders, were in the fray. The state recorded a voter turnout of 71.95 percent, which was the lowest among the three previous assembly elections. (PTI)

BJP's will better exit polls projections: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the BJP's electoral performance would exceed exit poll projections, most of which have given the party a comfortable majority in the state.

"Most of the exit polls have given the party a majority. Some have given us 43 seats, some 45 and others 47 but we will exceed these projections when the results are announced. We will return to power with a thumping majority," Dhami told mediapersons on March 8.

He said the party had set a target of winning more than 60 seats. In a landslide win, the BJP had won 57 seats in the 70-member House in the previous assembly election, confining the Congress to 11 seats.

People voted for further development of the road and rail infrastructure in Uttarakhand and the BJP's vision of making it one of the leading states in the country by 2025, he said. Asked if he would be the chief minister again, Dhami said he was an ordinary party worker and was given the task of running the state.

"I have always done what my party has asked me to do and will always do what it asks me to do in future," he said. (PTI)

EVMs moved without informing local candidates, alleges Akhilesh Yadav

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being moved in Varanasi without keeping the local candidates informed. The Election Commission should swiftly intervene and launch an inquiry into the matter, demanded Yadav, whose Samajwadi Party is projected to finish second by the exit polls released on March 7.

"Varanasi DM is transporting EVMs without giving any information to local candidates. EC should look into it," he said. The SP chief added that videos captured by locals raise the question whether the voting machines "were being stolen". "We need to be alert if EVMs are being transported this way. This is theft. We need to save our votes. We may go to court against it but before that, I want to appeal to people to save the democracy," he said.

Yadav also questioned exit polls, claiming the projections were contradicting ground realities. "It should be revealed that who are sponsoring such exit polls, and at what cost they are being provided to the news channels," Yadav said, adding that his party-led alliance will cross the 300 seat-mark. Read more here

