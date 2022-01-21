MC Election Update | Chandra Shekhar Azad to contest against CM Yogi in UP, Goa CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim; Congress announces 2nd list for Goa polls & more

Representative image

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Chandra Shekhar Aazad to contest against Yogi Adityanath from Gorakhpur Sadar seat

Chandra Shekhar Aazad will fight the Uttar Pradesh assembly election from the Gorakhpur Sadar seat, his Aazad Samaj Party (ASP) announced on Thursday. Gorakhpur Sadar is the seat from where the BJP has fielded UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. ASP’s national core committee member Mohammad Aqib confirmed the development to PTI. He said the registered name of the party is Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshiram).

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Congress reveals second list of candidates

The Congress, on January 20, declared its second list of 41 candidates — including 16 women candidates — for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Last week, the Congress revealed its first list of 125 candidates — with 50 women nominees. In the run-up to the UP state election, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress general secretary in-charge of UP, had announced that her party would set aside 40 percent of seats for women candidates, which means fielding them from 160 out of a total 403 constituencies.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: CM Pramod Sawant to contest from Sanquelim

The BJP general secretary Arun Singh along with the state’s poll in-charge Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday released the names of 34 candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Goa. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant will again be the BJP’s candidate from Sanquelim. Announcing the candidates, Fadnavis said, the BJP ushered in a new era of development Goa in the last 10 years while also ensuring stability. The elections for the 40-member Goa Assembly will be held in single phase on February 14. With the entry of the AAP and TMC in the poll arena, the election is expected to be a multi-cornered one this time.

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: NCP announces its first list of candidates

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Thursday announced its first list of four candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. The list included state NCP chief Jose Philip who would contest from Dabolim. NCP general secretary Praful Patel announced the list. Rehnan Muzawar would contest from Navelim, Digavijay Verlekar from Priol and Dr Subhash Prabhu Desai from Shiroda. The Sharad Pawar-led party has announced an alliance with the Shiv Sena for the February 14 elections in the coastal state. (PTI)

Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Former BJP, AAP leaders figure in Congress' new list

Former BJP MLA Carlose Almeida and former AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes featured in Congress' latest list of five candidates for the Goa Assembly elections. So far the party has announced candidates for 29 out of 40 seats for the February 14 elections. Congress general secretary Mukul Wasnik on Thursday announced the list for Panaji, Shiroda, Vasco, Benaulim and Curchorem. Former bureaucrat and AAP Goa convener Elvis Gomes will contest from Panaji while former BJP legislator Carlose Almeida will contest from Vasco. (PTI)