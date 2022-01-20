MC Election Update | Akhilesh Yadav’s sister-in-law defects to BJP, AAP reveals CM face for Goa, Punjab and more

Representative image

Aparna Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav's Sister-in-Law, Joins BJP

Aparna Yadav, the daughter-in-law of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "I am very thankful to BJP. The nation always comes first for me. I admire PM Modi's work," news agency ANI quoted her as saying on January 19. The development comes as a major setback for the Samajwadi Party, which has been campaigning hard against the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, under the leadership of Aparna Yadav's brother-in-law, Akhilesh Yadav. This year's Assembly elections will be held in seven phases between February 10 and March 7 and results will be out on March 10.

Punjab Elections | AAP takes a calculated risk in naming Bhagwant Mann its CM face

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) decided to pitchfork Sangrur Member of Parliament Bhagwant Mann as its chief minister candidate in Punjab. The announcement came at the culmination of a unique exercise of seeking public opinion through an open poll as to who should have the honour. This is perhaps the first time a political party, which according to pre-poll surveys is a principal challenger to the incumbent Congress in Punjab, took recourse to crowd sourcing the decision-making process that traditionally is internal to the party, and its leadership.

Goa Assembly Polls 2022 | AAP, TMC muddy the waters for Congress further

As mainstream pollsters hand over the mandate to the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the national media must not forget that Goa’s political sands are unpredictable. There is an undercurrent that are often misread. Besides the BJP and the Congress, a resilient AAP is again trying to make its mark in the 2022 polls. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) arrives as the new phantom menace. It might appear that the Congress is almost being wiped out in Goa by the TMC — the truth is otherwise. Despite their modern outlook and open-mindedness to new ideas and experiments, Goans are traditional people. Congress leaders are of the view that the party has a strong base across the state, and in each Assembly constituency there are die-hard Congress supporters who have not taken kindly to the many leaders who have defected to other parties.

Mulayam tried to convince Aparna Yadav not to join BJP: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav tried hard to dissuade his daughter-in-law Aparna Yadav from joining the BJP, party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday and expressed happiness that the SP’s socialist ideology is expanding. Akhilesh Yadav also said he would take a decision on contesting the Assembly elections after consulting the people of Azamgarh who had sent him to the Lok Sabha. "First of all, I would like to congratulate and extend best wishes. I am also happy that our socialist ideology is expanding. I hope that our ideology will reach there and work to save the constitution and democracy," the SP president told reporters in his first response on Aparna Yadav joining the BJP. "Netaji (Mulayam Singh Yadav) tried very hard to convince her," he said when asked if efforts were made to stop Aparna Yadav from joining the ruling party.

UP Elections: Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Hema Malini on BJP's list of 30 'star campaigners'

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on January 19 released a list of 30 ‘Star Campaigners’ who will hit the road for it in the first phase of elections to the Uttar Pradesh Assembly next month. The features names like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP President JP Nadda and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, besides incumbent Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and actor-turned-politician Hema Malini. BJP gave Ajay Misra Teni’s candidature a miss this year. Teni was marred in a controversy for his son's alleged involvement in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.

SC to consider hearing PIL challenging use of EVMs in polls

The Supreme Court has agreed to consider listing of a PIL challenging the constitutional validity of a provision of the Representation of People Act which had led to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs), instead of ballot papers, for polls in the country. A bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana heard the submissions of lawyer ML Sharma, who filed the plea in his personal capacity, and said that he would consider listing of his case. Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and hence cannot be imposed.

Goa Election 2022 | New entrant Amit Palekar AAP's CM face

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced lawyer-turned-politician Amit Palekar as its chief ministerial face for the next month’s assembly elections in Goa. The 46-year-old lawyer had recently joined AAP and is the party’s candidate from the St Cruz Assembly constituency, which is currently represented by BJP. His name was announced by AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Panaji, Goa, wants a change and AAP has been getting a tremendous response in the coastal state. He said that Palekar is a new face for Goa. Palekar is the one who is ready to even give his life for Goa.

UP Election 2022 | Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM fields Pandit Manmohan Jha Gama from Ghaziabad