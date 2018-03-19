MBA CET 2018 Result declared: DTE declares MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2018 Result on dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra today declared the Maharashtra MBA result 2018 or MAH-MBA 2018 Result and Master of Management Studies CET 2018 result or MMS-CET 2018 Result on its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The MAH-MBA/MMS-CET exam, held on March 10 and 11, 2018, with registrations beginning in January-February, saw 92.6 percent attendance, as per an NDTV article. Out of the total 106,448 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 98,606 candidates had appeared for it, the report said.

Here is how to check your result