App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 19, 2018 09:22 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MBA CET 2018 Result declared: DTE declares MAH-MBA/MMS-CET 2018 Result on dtemaharashtra.gov.in

DTE Maharashtra has declared the MBA/MMS CET 2018 Result on dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Directorate of Technical Education, Maharashtra today declared the Maharashtra MBA result 2018 or MAH-MBA 2018 Result and Master of Management Studies CET 2018 result or MMS-CET 2018 Result on its official website dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

The MAH-MBA/MMS-CET exam, held on March 10 and 11, 2018, with registrations beginning in January-February, saw 92.6 percent attendance, as per an NDTV article. Out of the total 106,448 candidates who had actually registered for the exam, 98,606 candidates had appeared for it, the report said.

Here is how to check your result

> Visit the following webpage dtemaharashtra.gov.in/
> Search the list with roll number or registration number> Other details are available on this webpage

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC