Mazar-like structure coming up illegally off Mumbai coast removed

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 11:17 AM IST

Mumbai City Resident Collector Sadanand Jadhav told PTI the "mazar' and the structure around it had come up illegally on revenue department land.

A 'mazar' like structure being constructed unauthorizedly off the coast of Mahim in Mumbai was on Thursday removed by district collectorate, civic and police personnel, an official said.

A six-member team was formed for its demolition with the help of personnel from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai police, he added.

"The BMC provided machinery for demolishing the illegal structure and Mumbai police gave security," Jadhav informed.