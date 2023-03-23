Mazar-like structure coming up illegally off Mumbai coast removed

A 'mazar' like structure being constructed unauthorizedly off the coast of Mahim in Mumbai was on Thursday removed by district collectorate, civic and police personnel, an official said.

Mumbai City Resident Collector Sadanand Jadhav told PTI the "mazar' and the structure around it had come up illegally on revenue department land.

A six-member team was formed for its demolition with the help of personnel from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai police, he added.

"The BMC provided machinery for demolishing the illegal structure and Mumbai police gave security," Jadhav informed.

Other officials said the team set up by the collector had visited the site in the morning, after which demolition procedures began. Incidentally, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray had warned about the structure in his 'Padwa Melawa' speech at Shivaji Park on Wednesday evening.

PTI