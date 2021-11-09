MARKET NEWS

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd delivers fourth Scorpene submarine to Indian Navy

The submarines are being constructed at MDL Mumbai, one of the biggest defense Public Sector Undertakings in the country, in collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France.

PTI
November 09, 2021 / 08:33 PM IST
(Representational image: Shutterstock)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) delivered a fourth Scorpene submarine under Project P-75 to the Indian Navy on Tuesday, an official statement said. Christened 'Vela', the submarine was launched on May 6, 2019, and has completed all major harbour and sea trials including weapon and sensor trials despite COVID-19-induced restrictions, the Navy said.

The submarine would soon be commissioned, it added. Project-75 envisages construction of six submarines of Scorpene design. Three of them — Kalvari, Khanderi and Karanj — have already been delivered to the Navy and commissioned.

The submarines are being constructed at MDL Mumbai, one of the biggest defense Public Sector Undertakings in the country, in collaboration with M/s Naval Group, France.

The `Acceptance Document' was signed by Vice Admiral Narayan Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director MDL and Rear Admiral K P Arvindan, Chief Staff Officer (Tech), Western Naval Command in the presence of MDL Directors and Navy personnel at MDL, the release said.

The fifth submarine `Vagir' was launched on November 12, 2020, and has started her harbour trials, MDL said.It is expected to go for the maiden surface sortie in December whilst the sixth submarine is presently in the advanced stage of outfitting, it added.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited continues its saga of 'self-reliance' 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India' Initiative of the Government of India, with the delivery of the fourth Scorpene Submarine of Project P-75, the statement by the company said.

Two SSK submarines built by MDL in 1992 and 1994 are still in service. Submarine construction is an intricate activity as all equipment are required to be miniaturised and are subject to stringent quality requirements.

In the past, MDL has built Leander and Godavari class Frigates, Khukri class Corvettes, Missile Boats, Delhi and Kolkata class Destroyers and the newly inducted Vishakhapatnam class of Destroyers, Shivalik class Stealth Frigates, the SSK submarines and the Scorpene submarines.
PTI
Tags: #Indian Navy #Mazagon Dock Ltd #submarine
first published: Nov 9, 2021 08:33 pm

