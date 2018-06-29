App
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2018 07:51 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayor seeks Centre's help for imparting skill training to sanitation workers

Gupta sought the assistance in a letter written to Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta has approached the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, seeking help for imparting skill training to NDMC sanitation workers, especially women, to bring them into the mainstream, the civic body said.

Gupta sought the assistance in a letter written to Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Thaawarchand Gehlot, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said in a statement.

Gupta has also sought cooperation of the ministry so that an MoU can be signed between the NDMC and organisations engaged under the ministry's control in providing job-oriented skill training, to safai karamcharis, specially women and rag-pickers, it said "This will help bring them into the mainstream so that they will not have to continue to do this work or the generations after them," he said.

Gupta said there are about 30,000 sanitation workers under the corporation and their lives can be uplifted by starting job-oriented training programmes.

The mayor said the 700 primary schools of the corporation spread over six zones can be used as venues for imparting the training after school hours.

He said a larger number of such workers are women and helping them achieve some sort of training can provide them a dignified way of living.
First Published on Jun 29, 2018 07:35 am

