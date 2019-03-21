App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati won't contest LS polls; says still possible to become PM, minister at Centre

The statement announcing her decision pointedly mentioned that a minister or a prime minister has six months to become a member of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

BSP chief Mayawati Wednesday announced she will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, but stressed it was not necessary to be an MP to become a minister or a prime minister.

The statement announcing her decision pointedly mentioned that a minister or a prime minister has six months to become a member of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha.

The Bahujan Samaj Party chief has in the past indicated that she is not averse to becoming the country's prime minister and posters put up by her supporters in Uttar Pradesh have pitched her for the position.

"In view of the present circumstances and the need of the country and the interests of the party, the movement and the public, it is the need of the hour that I do not contest the Lok Sabha polls,” Mayawati said.

related news

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister asked party workers to not get disheartened with her decision.

"When I became UP Chief Minister the first time in 1995, I was not a member of either the UP Assembly or the Council,” she said.

“It is a similar provision at the Centre, where a person has to become a Lok Sabha or a Rajya Sabha member within six months of holding office of a minister or the prime minister,” she added.

“Don't get disheartened by my decision to not contest the Lok Sabha polls now," she tweeted.

The Dalit leader added it would not be a problem if there is a need for her to enter Parliament later.

"If it so happens that I have to get elected to the Lok Sabha later, I can contest from any seat by getting it vacated and becoming an MP. I will not face any problem," she said.

Mayawati claimed that all she has to do is to file the nomination papers and her party workers will ensure her victory.

The BSP chief suggested that if she contests now, party workers will focus on her seat even if she forbids them, affecting the campaign in other constituencies.

"Hence, winning each and every Lok Sabha seat is more important than my personal victory," she added.

The BSP, Samajwadi Party and the Rashtriya Lok Dal have entered into an alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the April-May Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress is not part of this pact, but the alliance has said it will not field candidates in Amethi and Raebareli, the two seats that are now with Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress, in turn, said it will leave seven UP seats for the SP-BSP-RLD alliance, an offer that was spurned by Mayawati.
First Published on Mar 21, 2019 08:30 am

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Only an Idiot Person Can Call 'Tashkent Files' Propaganda, Says Vivek ...

Salman Khan Gifts This Over-the-top Luxury Car to 'Bharat' Co-star Kat ...

Angry Wife Chops off Drunk Husband’s Genitals After Domestic Spat in ...

Unfazed by Controversy, Omung Kumar Says 'It's Right Time to Release P ...

IPL 2019: Five Greatest Spinners in IPL History

Pepper Spray for Discipline, Locked in Closet for Days: Inside YouTube ...

Jet Crisis a Pre-Poll Headache for Govt as Oppn Cries 'Crony Capitalis ...

At 'PM Narendra Modi' Trailer Launch, Vivek Oberoi Responds Brilliantl ...

Salman Khan Did an Oopsie in His Tweet Announcing 'Inshallah'. Can You ...

1 crore jobs lost while Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahul Gandhi

Congress may field ex-CM Hooda as Lok Sabha candidate from Haryana, sa ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Nirav Modi likely to be held in separate cell in prison

Global Markets: Dovish Fed shift lifts Asian shares, dollar nurses los ...

Indian markets closed today for public holiday

Oil eases from four-month high on global growth worries

These 12 stocks have rallied more than 50% since last Holi

In Karnataka's Mandya, stardom may hijack campaign as Sumalatha, Nikhi ...

Kashmiri teacher Rizwan Pandit's custodial death is neither the first ...

New Zealand bans sale of assault, semi-automatic rifles in Christchurc ...

Happy Holi 2019: Google Doodle celebrates the colourful and fun spirit ...

At 10.8%, growth in infra credit is back to FY15 levels; economy is ri ...

Kesari review: Akshay Kumar's war drama is bolstered by strong support ...

World Poetry Day 2019: Read Arundhati Subramaniam's Song For Catabolic ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: Leon Goretzka goal salvages a draw for Joach ...

Kesari Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's film promises a lot but crumbles a ...

Salman Khan: Education is important but the Pulwama attacker was on th ...

First look! Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan ooze love for Imtiaz Ali's ...

Holi Wishes 2019: Images, greetings, Whatsapp and Facebook messages fo ...

Stranger Things season 3 trailer: Mike and his gang feel the pangs of ...

Salman Khan questions Priyanka Chopra's need for Bumble, the dating ap ...

Deepika Padukone wants to star in Titanic opposite Leonardo DiCaprio

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.