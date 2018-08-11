App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 11, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati slams Uttar Pradesh government's move to appoint Lok Kalyan Mitras

The BJP government's recent decision to appoint Lok Kalyan Mitras at the block level in the state for dissemination of information and feedbacks on various government schemes and programmes is a blatant waste.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today slammed the Uttar Pradesh government's move to appoint 'Lok Kalyan Mitras' at the block level in the state, terming it as "a waste of government money."

"The BJP government's recent decision to appoint Lok Kalyan Mitras at the block level in the state for dissemination of information and feedbacks on various government schemes and programmes is a blatant waste of the government money, and a proof that these schemes are not benefitting the poor and needy," said Mayawati in a statement here.

She said these appointments prove there was no enthusiasm among the BJP and RSS cadre at the ground level and the party was presuming its cadre dead and non functional.

Mayawati sought to counsel the BJP government that "instead of resorting to such wasteful expenditure, it should fill various vacant posts at the government level and provide employment to youths from different sections of the society."

The UP government early this week decided to appoint 822 Lok Kalayan Mitras, one in each block of the state, through a written examination. The Lok Kalyan Mitra will publicise the government's schemes and programmes at the village level.
First Published on Aug 11, 2018 04:27 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Mayawati

most popular

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

These 20 smallcaps & midcaps fell up to 70% in H1 2018 but rose 20-90% since July

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

US sanctions on Iran: Indian macros may face collateral damage

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Looking for momentum picks? Top 5 stocks that could return 14-20% in 1-2 months

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.