you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 29, 2019 02:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati slams UP policeman's 'go to Pak' remark, demands probe

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The Muslims who are living in Uttar Pradesh, and in the country are Indians, and not Pakistanis. During the CAA/NRC protests, the communal language used and comments made are extremely condemnable and unfortunate."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday condemned the "go to Pakistan" remark made purportedly by a police official in Meerut during protests against the amended citizenship act, terming it as "unfortunate". The former UP chief minister also demanded a probe against police personnel involved in such incidents.

In a tweet, Mayawati said, "The Muslims who are living in Uttar Pradesh, and in the country are Indians, and not Pakistanis. During the CAA/NRC protests, the communal language used and comments made are extremely condemnable and unfortunate."

In another tweet, she said, "In such a scenario, a high-level judicial probe of all the police personnel should be done, and they should be expelled from duty, if charges against them are found to be true. This is the demand of BSP."

A row has erupted after a video showed a top police officer in Meerut saying protestors against the new citizenship law can "go to Pakistan", drawing sharp criticism from various quarters with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday accusing the BJP of infusing "communal poison" in institutions. The incident purportedly took place on December 20 in Lisari Gate Police Station area, when Meerut Superintendent of Police Akhilesh Narayan Singh was speaking to some locals in a narrow lane after violent protests and clashes in the city last week that left five people dead. Singh, however, said he made the remark for people shouting slogans in support of Pakistan during the protest. "I advised them to go to the place in support of which they were raising slogans."

ADG Meerut Zone Prashant Kumar yesterday had said the incident occurred on December 20 following protests in the city.

Some people were raising pro-Pakistan slogans and distributing objectionable pamphlets in support of Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India, he said. Kumar said after receiving information about the slogan-shouting, SP City and DM City went to the spot and told the people that they can leave if they want to.

He said the video, which has triggered a controversy, was part of a conspiracy as it was being circulated a week after the incident and when the situation was turning peaceful in the area.

Five people were killed in violence in Meerut during protests against the amended citizenship law. Protestors had set over two dozen police vehicles on fire and pelted stones.

First Published on Dec 29, 2019 01:51 pm

