Mayawati sacks BSP vice president, day after he attacked Rahul's foreign origins

BSP chief Mayawati sacked newly appointed vice president Jai Prakash Singh today, a day after he said Congress president Rahul Gandhi could never succeed in Indian politics because his mother was a foreigner.

Mayawati said she took very seriously his "personal views" against the leadership of rival political parties and was removing him as BSP national vice president with immediate effect.

Singh had said at a meeting of BSP workers here yesterday that had Rahul Gandhi been like his father, the late Rajiv Gandhi, there was some hope.

However, he has followed in the footsteps of his mother Sonia Gandhi, who is a foreigner and will therefore never succeed in Indian politics, the BSP leader had added.

Mayawati said it was his personal opinion and against the party's culture.

"I came to know that yesterday he has made a statement against the top national leadership of rival parties, thereby deviating from the policies of the BSP," she said in a statement.

Distancing herself from the comment, Mayawati added that he has said a number of "unrestrained things which is completely against the culture of the BSP".

"Taking this very seriously and in the interest of the party and BSP movement, our party, which had appointed Jai Prakash Singh recently as national vice president, has with immediate effect removed him from the post," Mayawati said.

Singh has also been removed as national coordinator, the release added.