you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2019 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mayawati promises quota in private sector jobs

The BSP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samjawadi Party and RLD in the state.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief announced on March 21 that she would not be contesting the forthcoming polls. The Uttar Pradesh satrap said that it was a "sacrifice" for the larger goal of uprooting the BJP government. (Image: Reuters)
Mayawati: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief announced on March 21 that she would not be contesting the forthcoming polls. The Uttar Pradesh satrap said that it was a "sacrifice" for the larger goal of uprooting the BJP government. (Image: Reuters)
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on April 09 promised to extend reservation to the private sector if the opposition alliance comes to power at the Centre. "Once the alliance forms its government, reservation will also be extented in jobs in the private sector," BSP president said while addressing an election meeting here.

"We will work on the policy of 'sarvjan hitay, sarvjan sukhay' on coming to power," she said.

The BSP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Samjawadi Party and RLD in the state.

Asserting that only the alliance can check the BJP, Mayawati said, "Only the alliance can chase Modi and Yogi out of power. If there is no tampering in the voting machines, the alliance candidates will win with a big margin."

She also attacked the Congress saying that it enacted a drama over 'garibi hatao' (eliminating poverty) for years and eventually was thrown out of the power by the people.

Polling in Bijnore will be held in the first phase on April 11.
First Published on Apr 9, 2019 10:18 pm

tags #India #Mayawati #Politics

