May withdraw application seeking disqualification of Shivpal Yadav as MLA, hints Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav September 20 hinted that his party may withdraw the application seeking the disqualification of his uncle and MLA Shivpal Singh Yadav from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly under the anti-defection law. Shivpal Singh Yadav, the estranged uncle of the SP president claimed that "some people" were hatching conspiracies to ensure that the family does not unite.

Replying to a question regarding not moving the application seeking the disqualification of the then Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh and SP MLA Nitin Agarwal, Akhilesh Yadav said, "We will withdraw all the applications.... Satisfied?"

To another question, Akhilesh Yadav said that doors of his party are open for everyone.

"Whosoever wants to come, we will include them in the party," he said.

On September 13, the SP had sought the disqualification of Shivpal Singh Yadav from the state assembly.

Shivpal Singh Yadav was elected from the Jaswantnagar Assembly constituency in the 2017 state elections. He had floated the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) and had contested the recent Lok Sabha elections on its symbol.

Speaking in Mainpuri, Shivpal Singh Yadav said: "There is full scope of unity in the family and there is full scope from my side as well. But some people who hatch conspiracy are not allowing the family to unite."

Meanwhile, sources in the state assembly said that an application from the leader of the SP in the state assembly, Ram Govind Chaudhary, was received and another letter seeking Shivpal Singh Yadav's reply had been issued.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) spokesman C P Rai said before contesting the Lok Sabha elections, Shivpal Singh Yadav had informed the speaker about his new party and he will gave the same reply.