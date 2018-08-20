App
Last Updated : Aug 20, 2018 04:40 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maxxis India starts commercial supplies of tyres from Sanand plant

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Tyre maker Maxxis India today said it has commenced commercial supplies from its new plant at Sanand. The first consignment of two-wheeler tyres for long-time partner Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has been rolled out from the plant, Maxxis India said in a statement.

The company has been supplying original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tyres fitment to HMSI through its Vietnam facility since 2016, it added.

Commenting on the development, Maxxis India Plant Head Chun-Hsuan Liu said, "This is a landmark moment for us at Maxxis India as we mark the first 'Made in India' consignment delivery to our long-standing partners Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India."

The Sanand plant is currently dedicated to manufacturing of two-wheeler tyres and tubes and will have a capacity to produce around 20,000 tyres and 40,000 tubes per day, the company said.

Maxxis has invested $400 million (Rs 2,640 crore) in setting up the facility. Besides HMSI, the company also serves as an OEM tyre supplier to Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Tata and Jeep in India.

"The company aims to supply 1 million tyres to its OEM partners by end of this year," Maxxis India said.

Apart from catering to the domestic tyre market, the product portfolio from the Sanand facility will be exported to South Asia, and will further expand to Africa and Middle East countries in the coming years, it added.

Maxxis group has plans to set up five more plants in India which will also cater to the four-wheeler tyres market.
First Published on Aug 20, 2018 04:28 pm

