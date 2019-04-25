App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 08:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maximum voters in North West Delhi; highest women electorate count in West Delhi

The total number of male and female electorate in the city are 78,73,022 and 64,42,762 respectively, while 669 belong to the third gender.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The North West Delhi constituency has over 23 lakh electors, the highest among all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, according to data shared by the Delhi CEO Office on Thursday.

Over 1.43 crore voters are eligible to vote in the Delhi polls due on May 12.

The total number of male and female electorate in the city are 78,73,022 and 64,42,762 respectively, while 669 belong to the third gender.

According to the data shared by the office of the Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer, the North West Delhi constituency has 23,77,604 electors in the constituency -- 13,04,555 (men); 10,72,891  (women) and 158 (third gender). The number of electors in some of the other constituencies are -- West Delhi (23,67,509); North East Delhi (22,89,493); South Delhi (20,65,755). While the North West Delhi has maximum number of total electorate and male voters among all the seven constituencies, West Delhi has the highest number of female voters (10,90,797).

related news

The CEO office also said that, as many as 182 FIRs and daily diary (DD) entries were filed against political parties and others here for violation of the Model Code of Conduct till date.

The statistics surveillance team of Delhi's Chief Electoral Office constituted to keep an eye on the expenses of political parties, has seized Rs 3.01 crore in cash and 1406 kg of narcotics and drugs.

"A total of 182 FIRs or DD entries have been lodged till date in connection with the violation of the Model Code of Conduct," the office of the Delhi CEO said in the statement.

"Out of these, 21 are against the Aam Aadmi Party (13 FIRs and eight DD entries), 28 against the Bhartiya Janata Party (14 FIRs and 14 DD entries), nine against the Congress (three FIRs and six DD entries), one against the Bahujan Samaj Party (an FIR), Samajwadi Party (one DD entry), four against CPI (M) (two FIRs and two DD entries) and 118 (114 FIRs and four DD entries) are against others or non-political (entities)," it said.

The office of the Delhi CEO said over 3.31 lakh posters, banners and hoardings have been removed since March 10, when the poll code came into force.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 08:15 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Delhi #Election Commission #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

IPL 2019 Live Score, KKR vs RR : Varun Aaron on fire as he takes 2 qui ...

Exclusive: Bharat's next song featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif i ...

Panipat: Stunt coordinator of Matrix Reloaded Glenn Boswell spotted on ...

Exclusive: Salman Khan has a threat to his life, files complaint

Madhuri Dixit turns host for Aamir Khan's TV show Toofan Aalaya

Caught! Siddhant Chaturvedi aka MC Sher openly flirts with Bhumi Pedne ...

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Bharat Slow Motion Song Review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all fi ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Rajasthan: Water Woes in Tribal Villages of Banswara

Over 80 Percent OEMs Selling Phones Below Average Industry Price in In ...

Giriraj Singh Booked for Violating Model Code of Conduct After Controv ...

Justice Indu Malhotra Joins Supreme Court Panel Probing Sexual Harassm ...

IT Ministry Writes to WhatsApp over Report of Child Abuse Videos Being ...

After Israel's Failed Moon Mission, Cautious ISRO Postpones Chandrayaa ...

Five Men Rape Minor Girl in Assam, Three Arrested After Accused Upload ...

Aditya Thackeray Introduces ‘Yuva’ Concerts as Shiv Sena Tweaks Ca ...

Trump Questions Biden's Intelligence to Wage Winning Primary Bid

Varanasi Lok Sabha seat: No Modi versus Priyanka contest on cards; Con ...

Modi to file nomination from Varanasi tomorrow

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

Nasdaq hits record high at open on strong tech earnings; 3M weighs on ...

Brent oil price hits $75 for first time in 2019 amid tighter Iran sanc ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Opposition's ire at Narendra Modi's 'interview' by Akshay Kumar is the ...

Lok Sabha polls: Patriarchy shrouds women's vote in Bundelkhand as men ...

Game of Thrones season 8: Does 'Jenny's Song' reinforce Daenerys' visi ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Asian Athletics Championships 2019: India's 4x400m relay teams' showin ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Here's how the new Xiaomi Redmi 7 and Redmi Y3 compare against the com ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.