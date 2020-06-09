Maximum temperatures increase in Haryana, Punjab but remain below normal

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the Meteorological Department.
The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab rose by a few notches on Tuesday but the mercury settled near or below the normal limits at most places.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the Meteorological Department.
In Haryana, Ambala's maximum settled at 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits, while Karnal recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.
Hisar had a hot day at 42 degrees Celsius but it was within the normal limits.
Narnaul, which received light rainfall during the day, registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.
Ludhiana in Punjab registered a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while Patiala recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius, also a notch below normal limits.Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits