you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jun 09, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maximum temperatures increase in Haryana, Punjab but remain below normal

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the Meteorological Department.

PTI
Image for representation (AP)
Image for representation (AP)

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab rose by a few notches on Tuesday but the mercury settled near or below the normal limits at most places.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 37.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, according to the Meteorological Department.

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum settled at 39.3 degrees Celsius, which was within the normal limits, while Karnal recorded a high of 37.4 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Hisar had a hot day at 42 degrees Celsius but it was within the normal limits.

Narnaul, which received light rainfall during the day, registered a high of 33.5 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal.

Ludhiana in Punjab registered a maximum of 38.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, while Patiala recorded a high of 38.7 degrees Celsius, also a notch below normal limits.

Amritsar recorded a maximum temperature of 35.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below normal limits

First Published on Jun 9, 2020 07:20 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Haryana #India #Punjab #Weather

