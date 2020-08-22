172@29@17@244!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|maximum-temperatures-hover-around-normal-level-in-punjab-haryana-5742891.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2020 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maximum temperatures hover around normal level in Punjab, Haryana

The day temperature in Chandigarh was 33.6 degrees Celsius, it said. In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded their respective highs at 33.7 and 34.5 degrees Celsius.

PTI

The maximum temperature remained close to normal level at most places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday, the Meteorological department said. The day temperature in Chandigarh was 33.6 degrees Celsius, it said. In Haryana, Ambala and Hisar recorded their respective highs at 33.7 and 34.5 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in Karnal and Narnaul was 32.8 and 32.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, the MeT department said.

In Punjab, the day temperature of Amritsar was 33.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The maximum temperature in Ludhiana and Patiala was 33.5 and 34.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT department has predicted light to moderate rain at a few places in the two states in the next two days.
First Published on Aug 22, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Haryana #India #Punjab #Weather

