Maval Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Maval Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Maval is an Assembly constituency in Konkan region of Maharashtra in Pune district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 71.2% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 65.41% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Bhegade Sanjay (Bala) Vishwanath won this seat by a margin of 28001 votes, which was 13.43% of the total votes polled. BJP polled a total of 208549 votes.

Bala Alias Sanjay Vishwanath Bhegade won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the NCP candidate by a margin of 14318 votes. BJP polled 183632 votes, 45.29% of the total votes polled.