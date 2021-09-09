Mauritius ex-PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam admitted to AIIMS for COVID-19 treatment

File image of AIIMS, New Delhi

Former Mauritius prime minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Trauma Centre on September 9 for treatment of COVID-19, sources said.

He was airlifted from Mauritius in the morning, news agency PTI reported.

"He has been admitted to the ICU for management," a source said.

Ramgoolam is being treated by a team of doctors led by AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, professor of Anaesthesiology, Pain Medicine and Critical Care Dr Anjan Trikha, and associate professor in the Department of Medicine Dr Neeraj Nischal.

According to news agency ANI , the former Mauritius Prime Minister took a SpiceJet flight to India. The report quoted SpiceJet as saying it operated a “special medical evacuation flight” with three doctors and a paramedic on board. The Boeing 737 was also reportedly equipped with a ventilator, oxygen cylinders, and a special isolation pod.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

SpiceJet B737 operated one of its longest flights from Chennai to Port Louis, Mauritius. The aircraft made a quick turnaround in Port Louis and the return flight to Delhi was operated via Thiruvananthapuram.