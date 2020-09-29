172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|matter-of-shame-for-country-govts-arvind-kejriwal-on-hathras-gangrape-incident-5899241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 03:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Matter of shame for country, govts: Arvind Kejriwal on Hathras gangrape incident

PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday termed the death of Hathras gangrape victim a matter of shame for the country as well as for the governments and demanded the hanging of the guilty.

The 19-year-old Dalit woman died at a Delhi hospital on Tuesday morning, days after being raped by four men in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior police officer said.

"The death of Hathras victim is shameful for the entire society, country as well as for all the governments. It’s highly sad that so many daughters are being sexually assaulted and we have not been able to protect them. The guilty must be hanged at the earliest,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

The woman was shifted to the hospital in Delhi from Aligarh on Monday after her condition showed no signs of improvement.

She was gang-raped on September 14 following which she was admitted to the AMU’s Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College and Hospital in Aligarh.

The accused had also tried to strangulate her to death as she resisted their attempt and in the process, she had also ended up biting her tongue and suffering a severe cut on it.

The four accused have already been arrested.
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 03:45 pm

