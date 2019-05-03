App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 03, 2019 11:38 AM IST | Source: PTI

Matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs: SC agrees to hear next week review plea by 21 Opposition leaders

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Supreme Court on Friday agreed to hear next week a review plea filed by 21 Opposition leaders seeking further increase in random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in the ongoing general elections.

The apex court had on April 8 directed the Election Commission to increase random matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs in five polling booths per assembly segment from one booth.

Opposition leaders led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has sought the review of the apex court's order, saying the "increase from 1 to 5 is not a reasonable number and does not lead to satisfaction desired by this court".

The plea was mentioned for urgent hearing before a bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Deepak Gupta.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi, appearing for petitioners, told the bench that the review plea be listed for hearing next week.

The bench accepted Singhvi's submission and said the matter will be heard next week.
First Published on May 3, 2019 11:32 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

