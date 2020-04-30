MAT to be conducted online as coronavirus lockdown delays entrance exams

The COVID-19 induced lockdown has led to a delay in several entrance examinations. Keeping in view that it will be difficult to conduct exams offline due to social distancing measures, the All India Management Association (AIMA) has decided to conduct it's Management Aptitude Test (MAT) online through remote proctoring.

“Given that social distancing will be a norm in the foreseeable future, remote proctoring of examinations and tests is the way forward for students and recruiters both. It is secure, with AI-based LIVE proctoring by invigilators and you can take it from the safety of your home anytime,” AIMA Director General Rekha Sethi told Moneycontrol.

Management Aptitude Test (MAT) is a standardised test administered by AIMA to facilitate business schools to screen candidates for admission to MBA and allied programs. The Union Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) approved MAT as a national level test in 2003.

Over 600 business schools consider MAT Score as an admission input, based on the scorecards issued to the candidates.

In light of the coronavirus crisis, AIMA has added the option of MAT in “Remote Proctoring Internet Based Test (IBT)” mode. In this mode, candidates can appear for the test from their homes subject to certain norms. If they have a computer with webcam and internet connectivity conforming to the technical specifications, they are eligible for appearing for the test.

The candidates would be proctored remotely using Artificial Intelligence (AI) based tools.

MAT is conducted four times a year (February, May, September and December), in about 60 cities across India. Over one lakh candidates appear annually for MAT, which was earlier conducted in both ‘paper-based’ and ‘computer-based’ modes.

AIMA also plans to make this technology available for descriptive tests conducted by it across India for students enrolled in its distance education management programs such as PGDM, PGDITM, etc.