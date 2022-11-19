 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Massive searches in J&K over militant threat to journalists

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 05:00 PM IST

The police had on November 12 filed a case against militants and handlers belonging to Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF), a shadow organisation of LeT, for sending threat letters to journalists in Kashmir.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted massive searches at 12 locations in connection with threatening of journalists by terror outfit The Resistance Front, officials said. The searches were conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts of the Valley.

The premises where the searches were conducted included residences of several journalists as well as some suspects, they said, adding that some suspects are being questioned.

"Police today conducted simultaneous searches at 12 locations in connection with the recent threat issued to journalists of the Valley," the officials said.

They said the houses of fugitives like Sajjad Gul, Mukhtar Baba, all terrorists of LeT/TRF and other suspects were raided in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam districts early morning.

Baba -- a Turkey-based terror operative -- and six of his contacts in Jammu and Kashmir are suspected to be behind the threats.