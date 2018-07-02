Massive plantation drive in Odisha on July 7

As many as 40 lakh saplings will be planted in various parts of Odisha on July 7, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday.

Marking the Tree Plantation Day in the state, Patnaik said people from all walks of life will participate in the plantation drive.

"Trees are the soul of nature. By cutting trees, we destroy the nature. It is our responsibility to protect our environment," Patnaik said while inaugurating the 69th state-level "Bana Mahostav" programme at Patrapada-Bhagabanpur High school here on the occasion.

The chief minister also congratulated the employees of forest department for their efforts to increase the green cover by 2,500 sq km over the last 10 years.

Referring to Mission Green Mahanadi, under which a total of 2 crore saplings would be planted on both sides of the river, Patnaik appealed all the citizens to take care of trees as their family members.

He felicitated the volunteers of two branches of "Bana Suraksha Samiti" (forest conservation committee), one in Ganjam district and the other in Sambalpur, with Biju Patnaik Award for their contribution towards protection of environment.