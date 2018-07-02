App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 02, 2018 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Massive plantation drive in Odisha on July 7

Marking the Tree Plantation Day in the state, Patnaik said people from all walks of life will participate in the plantation drive.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As many as 40 lakh saplings will be planted in various parts of Odisha on July 7, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said on Monday.

Marking the Tree Plantation Day in the state, Patnaik said people from all walks of life will participate in the plantation drive.

"Trees are the soul of nature. By cutting trees, we destroy the nature. It is our responsibility to protect our environment," Patnaik said while inaugurating the 69th state-level "Bana Mahostav" programme at Patrapada-Bhagabanpur High school here on the occasion.

The chief minister also congratulated the employees of forest department for their efforts to increase the green cover by 2,500 sq km over the last 10 years.

Referring to Mission Green Mahanadi, under which a total of 2 crore saplings would be planted on both sides of the river, Patnaik appealed all the citizens to take care of trees as their family members.

He felicitated the volunteers of two branches of "Bana Suraksha Samiti" (forest conservation committee), one in Ganjam district and the other in Sambalpur, with Biju Patnaik Award for their contribution towards protection of environment.
First Published on Jul 2, 2018 08:55 pm

tags #India #Naveen Patnaik #Odisha #Tree Plantation Day

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.