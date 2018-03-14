App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 14, 2018 02:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Massive irregularities in vote-counting in Gorakhpur: Samajwadi Party to EC

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, a copy of which was also sent to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the SP leader alleged massive irregularities in the counting of votes and urged the EC to take immediate steps in this regard.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Uttar Pradesh unit chief of the Samajwadi Party (SP), Naresh Uttam, has written to the Election Commission (EC), alleging large-scale irregularities in the ongoing counting of votes for the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh, a copy of which was also sent to the Chief Election Commissioner of India, the SP leader alleged massive irregularities in the counting of votes and urged the EC to take immediate steps in this regard.

The district administration, under pressure from the chief minister, was out to somehow ensure the victory of the BJP candidate...if the BJP managed to win from Gorakhpur, the people would lose faith in the EC, Uttam said.

He further alleged that as soon as the counting began, the police lathicharged the people and chased them away to ensure that there was no one outside the counting centre and the district magistrate, who is also the district election officer, removed the SP agents from the counting centre.

According to an official, at the end of the 14th round of counting, Praveen Nishad of the SP was leading by 19,201 votes in Gorakhpur over his nearest BJP rival.

Gorakhpur is a stronghold of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who has represented the seat in the Lok Sabha for five terms. The bypoll in Gorakhpur was necessitated after Adityanath vacated the seat to enter the state Legislative Council.

tags #Current Affairs #Gorakhpur #India #Samajwadi Party

most popular

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Bharat Dynamics IPO opens; 10 things you should know before subscribing

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

Scouting for value stocks? Top 12 contra buys in volatile market

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

If you have a corpus of Rs 10 lakh at 35, this is where you should invest to achieve your millionaire dream

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC