Massive fire in Delhi's Badarpur locality; blaze seen in video shot kilometres away in Noida

Visuals of the fire shared on social media (Image: Twitter/@ShawshankOne/screengrab)

A massive fire was reported to have erupted in southeast Delhi, with visuals of the blaze being visible from as far as several kilometres away in Noida.

The fire reportedly broke out at a scrap yard in Badarpur locality, which is close to the capital city's border with neighbouring Noida. An official statement on the fire incident was awaited by the time preliminary reports had emerged.

No loss of life or injuries were reported so far.

Visuals of the fire were captured by people living in high-rises of Noida and shared on social media.

In 2022, Delhi witnessed over 16,500 fire-related incidents that claimed 82 lives and left over 700 persons injured, the Delhi Fire Service said on January 15.

The highest number of fire-related incidents took place in April (3,139) followed by 2,234 in May and 2,192 in June last year.

Most of the fires last year were reported to have erupted in factories, commercial buildings and slum clusters, said Atul Garg, director of the Delhi Fire Service.

It was observed that many of these factories and commercial spaces where fires were reported did not have a “No Objection Certificate” from the fire department, or their fire-safety systems were non-functional, he added.

With PTI inputs