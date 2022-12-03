Massive fire engulfs Greater Noida building; Over 12 fire tenders on spot, 24 rescued

Representative image (Photo: Unsplash)

A massive fire broke out in a building in the Shahberi area of Greater Noida West in Uttar Pradesh on December 3. More than 12 fire tenders reached the spot and doused the fire rescuing two dozen people, according to news agency ANI.

No casualties have been reported so far. According to the Joint Commissioner of Police, Ravi Shankar Chhabi, the fire broke out in the basement of a building in Shahberi.

Also Read: China: Massive fire engulfs largest telco's 42-story building; no deaths reported

The police and fire officials reached the site in the Bisrakh Police Station area on time. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, according to ANI.