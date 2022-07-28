Massive fire engulfs Alwar's Havells factory, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out late last night at a Havells factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Fire fighters were rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.

Videos of the factory engulfed in fire have been circulating on Twitter by some users. Fire fighters can be seen dousing the fire at the factory with police officials monitoring the situation.

In a statement issued early today, Havells said that there no casualties or injuries due to Neemrana plant fire have been reported so far and a probe is underway.

''A fire incident occurred yesterday night at the Neemrana plant of the company. There has been no human loss/ injury. The cause of the fire and the damage is being currently assessed,'' said Havells in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on June 28.

At 10:17 am on July 28, shares of Havells were trading 0.24 per cent lower at Rs 1,219.35 apiece on the BSE.