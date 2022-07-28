English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Massive fire engulfs Alwar's Havells factory, no casualties reported

    Fire fighters were rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 28, 2022 / 11:04 AM IST
    Fire at Neemrana's Havells Factory (Image: Screengrab from video shared by Sumit Mehrotra/Twitter)

    Fire at Neemrana's Havells Factory (Image: Screengrab from video shared by Sumit Mehrotra/Twitter)

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    A massive fire broke out late last night at a Havells factory at Neemrana in Rajasthan's Alwar district. Fire fighters were rushed to the spot and no casualties have been reported so far.

    Videos of the factory engulfed in fire have been circulating on Twitter by some users. Fire fighters can be seen dousing the fire at the factory with police officials monitoring the situation.

    In a statement issued early today, Havells said that there no casualties or injuries due to Neemrana plant fire have been reported so far and a probe is underway.

    ''A fire incident occurred yesterday night at the Neemrana plant of the company. There has been no human loss/ injury. The cause of the fire and the damage is being currently assessed,'' said Havells in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on June 28.

    Close

    Related stories

    At 10:17 am on July 28, shares of Havells were trading 0.24 per cent lower at Rs 1,219.35 apiece on the BSE.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Alwar #fire fighters #Havells #Neemrana #Rajasthan
    first published: Jul 28, 2022 08:53 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.