Massive fire breaks out in Gurugram village with 700 shanties

Fire breaks out in Gurugram’s Naharpur Kasan village (Image: Twitter video screengrab/@Bhawani4gurgaon)



Here goes the entire slum in fire. Don't know yet if lives lost, but homes & belongings of the poor turns into ash pic.twitter.com/f7xeUxTlbm

— Bhawani Shankar Tripathy (@Bhawani4gurgaon) April 11, 2021

A massive fire broke out on April 11, in Gurugram’s Naharpur Kasan village that has 700 shanties, after a gas cylinder exploded.

The Gurugram fire broke out around 12 noon and no casualties have been reported as yet.

Speaking about the incident, Ajay Kumar, Sub Inspector (SI), Manesar, said: “A massive fire broke out in slums at Naharpur Kasan village after a gas cylinder exploded. Because of wind, the fire spread in the area, and then a few other small cylinders exploded. Many huts were burnt to ashes in the fire.”

Kumar added that at least eight fire tenders are trying to douse the flames at the spot right now and fire-fighting operations are underway.

Gurugram had reported another fire incident earlier this week on April 7, after a hardware shop in Sadar Bazar caught fire.

With ANI inputs