Massive fire breaks out at ONGC plant in Surat, no casualties reported

A massive fire broke out at the gas processing plant of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at Hazira in Gujarat's Surat district in the early hours of September 24. It has now been brought under control. There is no casualty reported yet.



#WATCH Gujarat: A fire breaks out at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Surat. Fire tenders present at the spot. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/6xPKHW5PrR

"The fire broke out in the inlet gas terminal of the plant following three massive blasts at 3.05 am. No other industry in the area was affected," Surat Collector Dhaval Patel said.

"The fire broke out in the inlet gas terminal of the plant following three massive blasts at 3.05 am. No other industry in the area was affected," Surat Collector Dhaval Patel said.

Fire vehicles of the ONGC, Surat Municipal Corporation and local industrial units rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, he said.

The compressed gas was depressurised to control the fire, the collector said.

The cause of the fire will be ascertained after cooling operations are completed, he added.

"A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person," ONGC said on Twitter.