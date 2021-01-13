MARKET NEWS

Massive fire breaks out at Kolkata’s Bagbazar area, no casualty yet

Since the Bagbazar fire broke out during the evening rush hour it has led to a massive traffic jam in the area, Kolkata Police informed.

Moneycontrol News
January 13, 2021 / 08:34 PM IST
Representative image

A massive fire has broken out at a slum in Kolkata’s Bagbazar area and at least five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames, police said on January 13.

The fire has reportedly gutted many houses in the slum located on Kshirode Vidyavinode Avenue beside Bagbazar Women's College near Chitpore Lock Gate Bridge.

Blasts were heard after the fire broke out in the slum and the Kolkata Police suspects those were the sounds of gas cylinders bursting inside the houses that have been engulfed by the flames.

No casualty has been reported so far.

Speaking about the probable cause of the fire, a senior Kolkata Police officer said: “The reason for the fire is not known. The firemen are fighting it tooth and nail and hopefully, it will soon be under control.”

Since the fire broke out during the evening rush hour it has led to a massive traffic jam in the area, police have informed.

--With PTI inputs
