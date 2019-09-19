App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 19, 2019 09:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Massive crackdown required on grey market of open cell TV panels: ICEA

"The rampant smuggling and mis-declaration of open cell as tempered glass to undervalue imports was coming in the way of organized manufacturing. There is no incentive now to mis-declare open cell which is now at zero duty for manufacture of TVs," Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Lauding the government's decision to roll back 5 percent import duty on open cell TV panels used to make television sets, industry body ICEA said now a massive crackdown is required on the component's grey market in the country.

"The rampant smuggling and mis-declaration of open cell as tempered glass to undervalue imports was coming in the way of organized manufacturing. There is no incentive now to mis-declare open cell which is now at zero duty for manufacture of TVs," Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo said in a statement.

India's largest TV manufacturer Samsung had exited India in October 2018 after imposition of 5 per cent duty on open cell TV panels.

Close

"Even after roll back of import duty, a massive crackdown on open cells grey market is required. They under-invoice open cells and also avoid GST," Mohindroo said.

related news

The government has also waived customs duty on import of printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) and cell (glass board/substrate) which are used to manufacture open cell TV panels.

"With the BoM (Bill of Material) share of open cells is approximately in the range of 60-70 per cent of the total cost of finished LED/LCD TVs, it was hardly competitive for domestic manufacturers to continue assembling/ manufacturing activity. In fact, significant manufacturing capacities have been lost in recent past leading to loss of jobs and value creation," Mohindroo said.

He also urged the government to cut GST to 18 per cent from 28 per cent for the entire TV industry as the high rate was leading to rampant evasion of duty by non-declaration as well as mis-declaration of value.

Mohindroo added that import of duty-free television sets from ASEAN countries especially Vietnam needs a review so that India too gains from the free trade agreement.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 19, 2019 09:05 am

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

World's worst performing bank stocks; find out how many Indian lenders make the top 10

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.