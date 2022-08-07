English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Mass vaccination of cattle needed to tackle lumpy skin disease in India: Indian-American veterinary

    Over the last few weeks, more than 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat and over 400 in Punjab due to the viral infection that causes prolonged morbidity in cattle.

    PTI
    August 07, 2022 / 02:28 PM IST
    Representative image (Image: Reuters)

    Representative image (Image: Reuters)

    A leading Indian-American veterinary doctor has called for mass vaccination of cattle and immediate restriction on their inter-district movement to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), a viral infection that has killed thousands of cows and buffaloes in India.

    Over the last few weeks, more than 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat and over 400 in Punjab due to the viral infection that causes prolonged morbidity in cattle.

    Members of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) have galvanised themselves over the past few days to extend support to the farmers in their home state in their efforts to save cattle from the disease.

    Mass vaccination of cattle and putting an immediate stop on their inter-district movement are the two major steps that are needed to prevent any further spread of the deadly disease, Ravi Murarka, President of the American Association of Veterinarians of Indian-Origin said.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #American Association of Veterinarians #lumpy skin disease #Ravi Murka #vaccination
    first published: Aug 7, 2022 02:28 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.