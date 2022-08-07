Mass vaccination of cattle needed to tackle lumpy skin disease in India: Indian-American veterinary

Representative image (Image: Reuters)

A leading Indian-American veterinary doctor has called for mass vaccination of cattle and immediate restriction on their inter-district movement to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD), a viral infection that has killed thousands of cows and buffaloes in India.

Over the last few weeks, more than 3,000 cattle have died in Rajasthan and Gujarat and over 400 in Punjab due to the viral infection that causes prolonged morbidity in cattle.

Members of the Rajasthan Association of North America (RANA) have galvanised themselves over the past few days to extend support to the farmers in their home state in their efforts to save cattle from the disease.

Mass vaccination of cattle and putting an immediate stop on their inter-district movement are the two major steps that are needed to prevent any further spread of the deadly disease, Ravi Murarka, President of the American Association of Veterinarians of Indian-Origin said.