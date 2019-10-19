Mass movement needed against those stalling development: Goyal

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on October 19 said a mass movement was needed against those who were stopping development in the country.

Addressing a session on the last day of the 'Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit' here, Goyal cited the example of the Mopa greenfield airport in the coastal state, construction of which has been stalled following a petition in the supreme court.

"I think it is high time there is a mass movement by people against those forces who are not allowing development to happen, who are not allowing good roads, hotels, airports, expansion of ports," he said.

Goyal said such projects will make Goa a world class state with a quality of life comparable to the best in the world.

"They (people) should intervene in such petition and request the court to allow development to come to Goa, to allow peace and prosperity in Goa," he said.

The minister said he was willing to plead with NGOs and others who are coming in the way of development to desist from doing so.

Goyal said litigation was a form of obstructing justice to the poor as they are deprived of an opportunity to lead a "better quality life".