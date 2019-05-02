App
Last Updated : May 02, 2019 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Masood Azhar's designation most successful foreign policy initiative under PM Modi, says Piyush Goyal

About Azhar's case, the railway and coal minister said, "It is the result of the most successful foreign policy initiative under Narendra Modi's leadership."

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Union minister and senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal described the designation of Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the United Nations as the result of the "most successful" foreign policy initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He also condemned the Naxal attack on police personnel in Maharashtra, and said it is an act of desperation by Maoists under mounting pressure.

In a huge diplomatic win for India, the UN on Wednesday designated the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief as a "global terrorist" after China lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist him.

"The prime minister has continuously put pressure on the world community and Pakistan has been isolated," Goyal told reporters at a press conference.

"Pakistan will (now) come under more pressure," he said, adding that it is a big success in the fight against terrorism under Modi's leadership.

He also condemned the killing of 16 persons, including 15 security forces, in an IED blast triggered by Maoists at Gadchiroli in Maharashtra.

"It's a kind of desperation (sic) attack by the Maoist. I understand the Maoists have been under mounting pressure during the last five years by the state and the Centre. They have done a wrong thing," Goyal said.

Recalling that 40 Maoists were killed by security forces in Gadchiroli in April last year, Goyal said this attack could be their reaction to that.

The minister expressed condolences to the families of the security personnel killed in the blast.
First Published on May 2, 2019 08:17 am

