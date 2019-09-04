App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 04, 2019 04:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed declared individual terrorists under new anti-terror law

The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed were on September 4 declared individual terrorists by the government under a new anti-terror law.

The decisions have been taken nearly a month after Parliament approved a crucial amendment to The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act...

"And whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act..," a home ministry notification said.

Earlier, reports had suggested that Saeed and Azhar will be the first two individuals to be designated as terrorists once the proposed amendments in the country's anti-terror law come into effect.

The Parliament had on August 2 approved an amendment to the anti-terror law to give powers to the central government to designate an individual as terrorist and seize his properties.

While Lok Sabha had passed the Bill on July 24, Rajya Sabha approved it after rejecting an opposition-sponsored motion to send it to select committee.

The House passed the amendment to the law with 147 votes in favour and 42 against it. Rajya Sabha also rejected the opposition-sponsored motion to send the amendment to select committee with 104 votes against it as compared to 85 in favour.

(With PTI inputs).

First Published on Sep 4, 2019 03:30 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

