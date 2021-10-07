Mask a must in railway premises till April

Indian Railways. Representational image.

The Indian Railways has extended the mandatory wearing of face mask in its premises till April and any violation will attract a fine of up to Rs 500.

The fine for failing to comply with the guidelines will now be listed under the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, which also has the provision of fines for those found spitting on rail premises.

This instruction was first issued by the railways in May . "Now, the matter has been reviewed and it has been decided that the validity of the said instruction is further extended by six months, up to April 16, 20222, or till further instructions issued in this regard," the new order said on October 7.

The national transporter had adopted this measure to ensure compliance of the various Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs to curb the spread of the contagion.

"The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of trains as brought out by Indian Railways on May 11, 2020, says that it should be advised to all passengers that they shall be wearing face cover/ mask at entry and during travel," order issued by the railways in May had read.