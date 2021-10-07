MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Mask a must in railway premises till April

Not wearing masks in railway premises will attract a fine of up to Rs 500.

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 04:14 PM IST
Indian Railways. Representational image.

Indian Railways. Representational image.

The Indian Railways has extended the mandatory wearing of face mask in its premises till April and any violation will attract a fine of up to Rs 500.

The fine for failing to comply with the guidelines will now be listed under the Indian Railways (Penalties for activities affecting cleanliness at Railway Premises) Rules, 2012, which also has the provision of fines for those found spitting on rail premises.

This instruction was first issued by the railways in May . "Now, the matter has been reviewed and it has been decided that the validity of the said instruction is further extended by six months, up to April 16, 20222, or till further instructions issued in this regard," the new order said on October 7.

The national transporter had adopted this measure to ensure compliance of the various Covid-19 protocols issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs to curb the spread of the contagion.

"The Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for movement of trains as brought out by Indian Railways on May 11, 2020, says that it should be advised to all passengers that they shall be wearing face cover/ mask at entry and during travel," order issued by the railways in May had read.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Covid-19 #Indian Railways
first published: Oct 7, 2021 04:14 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

Simply Save | How investors can access international real estate through mutual funds?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.