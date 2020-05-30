App
Last Updated : May 30, 2020 03:52 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India extends warranty, service timelines till June end

The company has decided to offer free service, warranty and extended warranty to the customers till June end, whose validity is expiring in May, MSI said in a statement.

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Saturday said it has decided to extend warranty and service timelines for customers by a month owing to the current situation.

Coronavirus India News LIVE Updates

The company has decided to offer free service, warranty and extended warranty to the customers till June end, whose validity is expiring in May, MSI said in a statement.

This initiative will give an opportunity to the customers who could not avail the previous service and warranty benefits due to lockdown, it added.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 30, 2020 03:45 pm

