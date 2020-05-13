App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti Suzuki India board approves supply of Vitara Brezza to Toyota

Toyota and Suzuki had executed a memorandum of understanding on February 6, 2017 to begin concrete examination towards realisation of business partnership in areas including environmental technologies, safety technologies, information technologies, and mutual supply of products and components.

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said its board has approved supply of a derivative of compact SUV Vitara Brezza to Toyota Kirloskar Motor which will then sell the vehicle under its own brand name. This will result in incremental sales for the company, MSI said in a regulatory filing.



In pursuance to the same, in March last year, MSI board approved the supply of a product derivative of Baleno to Toyota Kirloskar, which currently sells the product as Glanza.

In March 2018, Toyota and Suzuki concluded a basic agreement for supplying hybrid and other vehicles to each other in the Indian market.

As per the agreement, Suzuki were to supply premium hatchback Baleno and Vitara Brezza to Toyota, while Toyota had to provide Corolla sedan to Suzuki.

In a separate filing, the company said its board has approved acquisition of 39.13 percent stake from Sumitomo Corporation, Japan and 10 percent stake from Sumitomo Corporation India held in J.J Impex (Delhi) Pvt Ltd.

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Business #India #Maruti Suzuki India #Toyota Kirloskar Motor

