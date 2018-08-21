Maruti Suzuki, employees pledge Rs 3.5 crore for Kerala flood relief

Maruti Suzuki India said today that the company along with its employees will donate Rs 3.5 crore as Kerala flood relief effort. It has donated Rs 2 crore towards the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to strengthen relief, rebuilding and rehabilitation efforts of the government, Maruti Suzuki India said in a statement.

In addition, employees of the company will make a contribution amounting to Rs 1.5 crore, it added. Earlier in the day, Bajaj Auto also announced contribution of Rs 2 crore in aid of flood-hit Kerala.

While Rs 1 crore is being contributed directly to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, the balance Rs 1 crore will be deployed by Jankidevi Bajaj Gram Vikas Sanstha (JBGVS), for distribution of survival kits, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) and TVS Motor Company too have announced contribution of Rs 1 crore each to the state Chief Minister relief fund. Other companies such as Tata Motors, Nissan India and BWM have announced service support to customers in the state.