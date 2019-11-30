App
Last Updated : Nov 30, 2019 06:49 PM IST | Source: PTI

Maruti crosses 20 mn passenger vehicle sales mark

The company accomplished this landmark number in less than 37 years of selling its first car on December 14,1983, when it first rolled out the iconic Maruti 800, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India on Saturday said it has crossed milestone of 20 million passenger vehicle cumulative sales in the Indian market. The company accomplished this landmark number in less than 37 years of selling its first car on December 14,1983, when it first rolled out the iconic Maruti 800, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) said in a statement.

The company said while it crossed 10 million vehicle sales in nearly 29 years, the next 10 million passenger vehicles were sold in a record time of 8 years.

Commenting on the milestone, MSI Managing Director & CEO Kenichi Ayukawa said, "We are overwhelmed with this new record. Achieving this milestone is a great accomplishment for Maruti Suzuki, as well as our suppliers and dealer partners".

MSI said it has introduced factory fitted CNG vehicles as well as smart hybrid vehicles, in addition to eight BS6 models rolled out much ahead of the stipulated timelines.

It along with its parent, Suzuki Motor Corporation, plans to introduce a small EV for the Indian market. Currently, it is road testing 50 electric Vehicle prototypes across the country to check their real-life performance in multiple terrains and varied climatic conditions, it added.

First Published on Nov 30, 2019 06:23 pm

